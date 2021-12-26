SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $769.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $674.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,473. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $371.00 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

