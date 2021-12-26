Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $26,850.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.