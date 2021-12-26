StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.55.

STNE stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

