Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,446 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

