Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

