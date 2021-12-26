Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report sales of $153.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.24 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $608.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $654.66 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $688.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

