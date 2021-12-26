SPINDLE Trading Down 70% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $169,881.24 and $184.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 70% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,872.61 or 1.00617030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00295967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.00452931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00160768 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001867 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

