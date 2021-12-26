Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 2,814 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

