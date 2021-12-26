Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 1,744 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 2,486,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,306. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

