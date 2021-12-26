SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,480,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

