SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

