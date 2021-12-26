SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.22. 1,431,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,570. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

