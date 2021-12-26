SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,583 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $46,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 1,431,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,570. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

