SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $159,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,663,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,873,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 2,626,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

