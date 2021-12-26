SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. 679,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,610. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.