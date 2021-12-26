SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.17 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

