SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 40,074 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPAR Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

