S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,366 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $52,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 133.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 727.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.19 and its 200-day moving average is $439.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

