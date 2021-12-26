Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 6,971 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 703,062 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

