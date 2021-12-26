Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.27. 330,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.