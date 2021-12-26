Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 258.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $197.23. 335,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

