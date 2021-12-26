Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 98.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,411 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

