Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.0581 on Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $97,782.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.