Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
