Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

SFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Shift Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,262. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.