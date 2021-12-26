Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,404,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

OFC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

