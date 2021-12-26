Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crocs by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

