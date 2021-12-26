Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 71.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 54,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

