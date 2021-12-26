Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $645.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

