Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,491.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,475.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

