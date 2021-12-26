Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

