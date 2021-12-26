Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

SHAK opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

