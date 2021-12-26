SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 301,446 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.