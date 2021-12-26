SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 164.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $264.87 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.