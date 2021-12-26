SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $142.63 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

