SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $159.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock worth $28,925,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

