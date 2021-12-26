SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 973,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:MBT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

