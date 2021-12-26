Sepio Capital LP Sells 607 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

