Sepio Capital LP Sells 382 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

