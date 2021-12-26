Sepio Capital LP Purchases 84 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $397.26 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

