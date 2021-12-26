Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,502 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

