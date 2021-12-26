Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $63.13 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

