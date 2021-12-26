Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 182,147 iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.36% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.