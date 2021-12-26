Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

