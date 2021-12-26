Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 172,126 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,610,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172,126 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $157,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,441,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

