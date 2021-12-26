Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

