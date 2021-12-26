Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dover worth $40,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.08.

DOV stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. 470,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

