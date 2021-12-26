Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $54.28 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $54,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.49. 408,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,949. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

