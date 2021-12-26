Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.