ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of ScanSource worth $73,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SCSC stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

